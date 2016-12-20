The Idaho Potato Bowl features two teams that have had hot finishes to their respective seasons. Idaho is coming off of four-straight wins while Colorado State has won four of their last five, including a blowout 63-31 win over San Diego State in the season finale. Idaho will have to continue playing hot in order to pull out the upset over the high-powered Colorado State offense.

By: Daniel Griffin

Idaho Vandals

Austin Rehkow, P/K, Idaho, 6’3″, 208, #5

One of the best punters in the nation who brings the added benefit of being a proficient kicker as well. His punting is what will likely make him one of the few punters in consideration to be drafted, having downed 77 punts inside the 20 yard line over his career as well as possessing a career 46.3 yards per punt average (NCAA record). He is a special teams weapon that can contribute from day one in the NFL.

Other Players

Mason Woods, RG, Idaho, 6’9″, 320, #67

Callen Hightower, WR, Idaho, 5’10”, 180, #6

Trent Cowan, TE, Idaho, 6’3″, 235, #13

Calvin White, LT, Idaho, 6’5″, 298, #63

Steven Matlock, C, Idaho, 6’2″, 272, #61

Tueni Lupeamanu, DT, Idaho, 6’1″, 305, #44

Colorado State Rams

Nick Stevens (JR), QB, Colorado State, 6’3, 200, #7

Possessing a strong arm, Stevens can throw with plenty of zip but seems to rely on that too much and doesn’t always throw catchable passes in the middle of the field. He struggles as a touch passer vertically as well. He relies too much on being able to force the ball into tight spots with his arm strength instead of staying calm in the pocket and checking down and needs to make better decisions. He is a very good athlete and a threat when he takes off from the pocket.

Kevin Davis, LB, Colorado State, 6’3″, 240, #33

A strong tackler, Daviss had huge games (17 solo tackles against Colorado) but disappears for others. He takes inconsistent reading steps and can be slow to react in the middle of the field. He doesn’t have great lateral quickness or wide speed to make up for slow reads and somewhat relies on ideal length and bulk to work in the middle of the field. In coverage, he reads the quarterback’s eyes well and anticipates underneath at a high level.