Louisiana Tech’s two starting receivers Carlos Henderson and Trent Taylor have put up gaudy numbers this year, and they’ll look to do so against Navy. Plus, Ohio vs. Troy features a defensive end/offensive tackle match-up that will be at the Senior Bowl.

By: Derrik Klassen

Bahamas Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs Old Dominion

Old Dominion continues to quietly be an impressive football program. This year, they ended the regular season with a 9-3 record, earning them their bowl spot versus a 7-5 Eastern Michigan team. Both teams played a season that was expected of them, losing to teams they should have lost to and beating teams they should have beaten. This is not an overly exciting bowl game, but it is a testament to the quiet success that both programs have experienced recently.

Eastern Michigan

Pat O’Connor, DE, 6’4”, 270 pounds, #52

Despite missing the entire 2015 season, O’Connor is ending his college career with 19.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. He is a productive, aggressive player on the edge. O’Connor is not one to win with speed or quickness, but he does have impressive strength and motor that allows him to power through blockers to get to the ball carrier.

Cole Gardner, OT, 6’5”, 285 pounds, #75

Gardner is a converted tight end. Heading into the NFL, he’ll have to pack on more weight, but he’s already proven he can handle the position. Gardner jumped into playing tackle and immediately earned All-MAC honors. He’s still raw, but he has the demeanor and length to play the position.

Old Dominion

TJ Ricks, LB, 6’0”, 230 pounds, #47

As one of the older and more experienced players on Old Dominion’s defense, Ricks is the glue that holds them together. He is not a daunting figure or a physical specimen, but Ricks understands how to play quality assignment football and limit big plays from opposing offenses.

Zach Pascal, WR, 6’2”, 210 pounds, #6

Pascal’s quickness at the line of scrimmage is his best asset. Pascal can set up outside and break inside, or vice versa, very well for his size. Unfortunately, Pascal struggles to beat contact from opposing defensive backs who like to get gritty with him. Pascal is a receiver who needs space to function and find the ball. Battling through contact is not his strong suit.

Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs Navy

Two worlds of football are colliding in this bowl, though only one team has NFL talent to boast. Navy will be bringing their heralded triple option attack. Navy’s triple option has eviscerated many of their opponents, including Notre Dame. Louisiana Tech, on the other hand, rolls with an open spread attack featuring two star wide receivers.

Ryan Higgins, QB, Louisiana Tech, 6’1”, 205 pounds, #14

Higgins is not an overly exciting quarterback prospect, but he is a guy who can get the job done. He has a functional arm that generates enough zip to the boundary and over the intermediate areas of the field. In the pocket, Higgins can stand strong and deliver throws, even when he knows the pass rush is going to get to him. Above all else, Higgins throws with confidence. Sometimes that can lead to overzealous interceptions.

Trent Taylor, WR, Louisiana Tech, 5’8”, 175 pounds, #5

Taylor is going to be mocked to the New England Patriots for the next few months. He is a short, stocky slot receiver. Taylor wins with his ability to work in and out of tight areas, as well as find space in zone coverages. Barring too much contact, Taylor is a sure-handed receiver who can be trusted to haul in short catches and bring the ball past the sticks.

Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech, 5’11”, 190 pounds, #1 (Junior)

Explosion in the name of the game for Henderson. His size may not be daunting, but his speed will make defenses frightful. Over the course of the 2016 season, Henderson averaged nearly 20 yards per reception and found the end zone seventeen times. He is a big play waiting to happen.

Dollar General Bowl: Ohio vs Troy

This could be an ugly game. Both teams have gotten as far as they have this year largely due to their trench play on both sides of the ball. Ohio’s defensive front features some of the best defensive talent from the MAC, while Troy is comprised of a handful of low-level NFL hopefuls who come together to make an impressive product.

Ohio Bobcats

Tarrell Basham, DE, 6’4”, 260 pounds, #93

Basham was voted as the best defensive player in the MAC. In true MAC fashion, Basham wins with grit and strength. He’s a high motor player who fights through blocks and does everything he can to get to the quarterback. His bend and burst is not exceptional, but there is enough there for an NFL team to work with.

Blair Brown, OLB, 6’0”, 240 pounds, #33

Brown is an exciting linebacker. Brown likes to get downhill quickly. There are times where Blair will get lost in trash because he is unsure of his read, but when Blair trusts his keys, plays end quickly. He could be a discount version of Florida Gators linebacker Jarrad Davis.

Troy Trojans

Antonio Garcia, OT, 6’7”, 300 pounds, #53

As Troy’s top bookend, Garcia took a bit of a step forward this season. He’s improved on his ability to keep his feet under him and remain in sync while handling adjusting defensive ends. Physically and athletically, he is nothing to get worked up over, but his hand placement is enough to help mask some of his other downfalls. Keep an eye on him getting snaps versus Tarrell Basham.

Rashad Dillard, DE, 6’1”, 255 pounds, #7

Dillard is an opportunist. He does not do much to create for himself, but when plays open up for him, he sinks his teeth in. Dillard’s closing speed allows him to finish plays in space. It’s unlikely that Dillard makes any incredible plays all by himself, but he’ll find himself in the mix.