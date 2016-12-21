Having its first winning season and first bowl appearance since 2011, Craig Bohl seems to have finally turned the Wyoming program around to what should be just the beginning of something special. With an offense that tops the Mountain West and a running back who placed on the first team all-conference, the Cowboys come into the 16th Poinsettia Bowl with an 8-5 record.

Coming into the season facing nine teams that finished with winning records in 2015, the Cougars had their work cut out for them entering this season. With a healthy running game and a nationally recognized scoring defense, BYU ripped off eight wins including Toledo, Michigan State and Mississippi State.

The Poinsettia Bowl has not been known for hosting a lot of NFL talent over the years and the 2016 version is not much different. The highest ranked NFL prospects that are highlighted in this game are a couple of underclassmen that will most likely stay in school for another year. Next level talent doesn’t highlight this game, but the list provided will help guide you with some notable names concerning the 2017 NFL Draft.

Game Details: Dec. 21 // 9 p.m. EST // ESPN // San Diego, CA // Qualcomm Stadium

BYU Cougars

Jamaal Williams, RB, 6’1 220, Senior, #21

Williams brings plenty to the table as he displays many NFL-caliber traits in his game. He excels as both an inside and outside runner while creating his own in the backfield by constantly running with appropriate pad level and power. He runs with an incredible amount of determination and power inflicting force on potential tacklers. His contact balance is also impressive calling for plenty of yards after contact with also appreciated acceleration being able to quickly reach the second level of the defense. Williams eclipsed the BYU rushing record earlier this season and looks to widen the gap in the bowl game.

Harvey Langi, ILB, 6’2, 250, Senior, #21

The athleticism and instincts come natural to Langi being a former running back for the Cougars. As expected, Langi is still looking to clean up some rough edges at linebacker. One element that he shows to struggle with is being a consistent technique tackler in open space as he has issues wrapping up defenders. Langi can look uncomfortable in coverage at times showing a lack in lower body flexibility to turn and run and also questioning his overall FBI as a linebacker. Langi has intrigue as a linebacker based on his closing speed, power through contact and athleticism brought over from running back but still has plenty to work on from a technique and coverage standpoint.

Kai Nacua, SAF, 6’1, 208, Senior, #12A fearless-hitting safety prospect that has areas to clean up as a tackler, Nacua displays above average quickness and lower body fluidity. Nacua fits the mold of a ball-hawking safety accounting for 13 interceptions in his career with five coming this season. Being able to line up at multiple positions in the defensive backfield, Nacua has shown struggles in playing the run at all of them not being able to consistently shed blockers and fight through contact. Nacua shows plenty of range in coverage being a consistent centerfielder in the secondary.

Other Players to Watch

Michael Davis, CB, 6’2, 190, Senior, #15

Nick Kurtz, WR, 6’6, 215, Senior, #5

Logan Taele, DT, 6’2, 295, Senior, #62

Sae Tautu, OLB, 6’3, 245, Senior, #31

Wyoming

Josh Allen, QB, 6’5, 22, RS-Sophomore, #17

In a quarterback class with plenty of fluidity in the rankings, Allen has made his mark just as a redshirt sophomore this season for Cowboys. Allen displays the appropriate mechanics within the pocket and when on the run. Generally a good decision maker, Allen escapes the pocket when necessary with adequate speed and vision accompanied by plus athleticism for the usual pocket passer description. The case could be made that Allen has the strongest arm in college football complementing well with ball placement and accuracy from the pocket or on the run. Allen may be a long shot to declare for the draft this season, but this game will offer good exposure for what should be a top five quarterback for the 2018 NFL Draft entering next season.

Brian Hill, RB, 6’1 220, Junior, #5

Ranking fourth in the nation in rushing yards (1,767) and touchdowns (21), Hill has been the go-to weapon for the Mountain West’s top scoring offense. Hill boasts superb vision and hits the hole out of a cannon when he sees green. With the ability to get skinny through the line, Hill shows the quickness to bust loose but also the power to shake off tacklers in traffic and in space. His power in between the tackles is impressive and so is his elusiveness in space. The running back class gets stronger if Hill turns pro, but should pair with Allen as a top five player at his position if he returns next season.

Jacob Hollister, TE, 6’4, 242, Senior, #88

Hollister ranks ninth in the nation in touchdown receptions for tight ends with four of those coming in the redzone. A fluid athlete that has plenty of potential for yards after the catch, Hollister fits the mold of the modern day NFL pass-catching tight ends which should supply him a spot in the league. Hollister is a balanced and solid route runner and also shows willingness and technique as a blocker on the outside. Showing outstanding athleticism as a tight end, Hollister’s role in the Wyoming offense is impressive with plenty of diversification in his routes being able to attack the secondary deep down the field and also underneath.

Chase Roullier, C, 6’4, 319, Senior, #73

After a strong 2015 showing, Roullier showcased another impressive season. Roullier wins with technique and power while also showing adequate handwork in the trenches. Versatility often helps when evaluating next level offensive line talent and Roullier has potential as a guard or center excelling at both. I want to see more of what Roullier can do in space as he didn’t impress me much in that area. He has the functional strength to be a bully in the interior being able to control his matchup all the way through the whistle. You can credit Roullier for a majority of Hill’s successful inside runs.