With the College Football season complete, the NFL Draft season has officially begun. Here is our first Top-100 Big Board for the 2017 NFL Draft season, including all juniors who have declared so far.

The next step in Optimum Scouting’s work is to review, discuss and continue to evaluate All-Star Game prospects before the week of practice, update grades and evaluations based off of practice evaluations, and begin preparing for all Combine prospects. These grades do consider character. These are subject to change during the draft process and are the initial post-season grades of our Optimum Scouting Staff.

Please note that no quarterbacks are included in this Big Board.

First Name Last Name Pos. College Grade 1 Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 1st 2 Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 1st 3 Jalen Tabor CB Florida 1st 4 Jamal Adams S LSU 1st 5 Malik Hooker S Ohio State 1st 6 Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 1st 7 Leonard Fournette RB LSU 1st 8 Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 1st 9 Soloman Thomas DE Stanford 1st 10 Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 1st 11 Mike Williams WR Clemson 1st 12 John Ross WR Washington 1st 13 Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 1st 14 Garrett Bolles OT Utah 1st 15 Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 1st 16 Taco Charlton DE Michigan 1st 17 Quincy Wilson CB Florida 1st 18 O.J. Howard TE Alabama 1st 19 Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 1st 20 Nazair Jones DT North Carolina 1st 21 Cam Robinson OT Alabama 1st 22 D’Onta Forman RB Texas 1st 23 Jake Butt TE Michigan 2nd 24 Takkarist McKinley DE UCLA 2nd 25 Charles Harris DE Missouri 2nd 26 Carl Lawson DE Auburn 2nd 27 Raekwon McMillan OLB Ohio State 2nd 28 Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 2nd 29 Chris Wormley DT Michigan 2nd 30 Montravius Adams DT Auburn 2nd 31 Daeshon Hall DE Texas A&M 2nd 32 Forrest Lamp OG Western Kentucky 2nd 33 Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 2nd 34 Tre’Davious White CB LSU 2nd 35 Justin Evans S Texas A&M 2nd 36 Tim Williams OLB Alabama 2nd 37 David Njoku TE Miami (FL) 2nd 38 TJ Watt OLB Wisconsin 2nd 39 Desmond King CB Iowa 2nd 40 Amara Darboh WR Michigan 2nd 41 Jarrad Davis ILB Florida 2nd 42 Damontae Kazee CB San Diego State 2nd 43 Kevin King CB Washington 2nd 44 Jamaal Williams RB BYU 2nd 45 Cameron Sutton CB Tennessee 2nd 46 Keionta Davis DE Chattanooga 2nd 47 Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech 2nd 48 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 2nd 49 Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma State 2nd 50 Marcus Williams S Utah 2nd 51 Dion Dawkins OT Temple 2nd 52 Dorian Johnson OG Pittsburgh 2nd 53 Marcus Maye S Florida 3rd 54 Dalvin Tomlinson DT Alabama 3rd 55 Josh Harvey-Clemons S Louisville 3rd 56 Budda Baker S Washington 3rd 57 Travin Dural WR LSU 3rd 58 Julian Davenport OT Bucknell 3rd 59 Amba Etta-Tawa WR Syracuse 3rd 60 Taywan Taylor WR Western Kentucky 3rd 61 James Connor RB Pittsburgh 3rd 62 Cooper Kupp WR Eastern Washington 3rd 63 Jarron Jones DT Nore Dame 3rd 64 Carlos Watkins DT Clemson 3rd 65 Ryan Glasgow DT Michigan 3rd 66 Dawuane Smoot DE Illinois 3rd 67 Tyus Bowser DE Houston 3rd 68 Vince Biegel OLB Wisconsin 3rd 69 Wayne Gallman RB Clemson 3rd 70 Larry Ogunjobi DT Charlotte 3rd 71 Zach Banner OT USC 3rd 72 Jaleel Johnson DT Iowa 3rd 73 Rasul Douglas CB West Virginia 3rd 74 Antonio Garcia OT Troy 3rd 75 KD Cannon WR Baylor 3rd 76 Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan 3rd 77 Dan Feeney OG Indiana 3rd 78 Josh Reynolds WR Texas A&M 3rd 79 Tarell Basham DE Ohio 3rd 80 Eddie Jackson S Alabama 3rd 81 Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson 3rd 82 Chris Godwin WR Penn State 3rd 83 Elijah Hood RB North Carolina 3rd 84 Michael Roberts TE Toledo 3rd 85 Dan Skipper OT Arkansas 3rd 86 Avery Gennesy OT Texas A&M 3rd 87 Jeremy Sprinkle TE Arkansas 3rd 88 Gerald Everett TE South Alabama 3rd 89 Artavis Scott WR Clemson 3rd 90 Matt Dayes RB North Carolina State 3rd 91 Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee 3rd 92 Evan Engram TE Ole Miss 3rd 93 Kendell Beckwith ILB LSU 3rd 94 Patrick Elflein OG Ohio State 3rd 95 Ethan Pocic OC LSU 3rd 96 Ryan Switzer WR North Carolina 3rd 97 Duke Riley ILB LSU 3rd 98 Marquez White CB Florida State 4th 99 Nico Siragusa OG San Diego State 4th 100 DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 4th 101 Howard Wilson CB Houston 4th

