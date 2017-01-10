With the College Football season complete, the NFL Draft season has officially begun. Here is our first Top-100 Big Board for the 2017 NFL Draft season, including all juniors who have declared so far.
The next step in Optimum Scouting’s work is to review, discuss and continue to evaluate All-Star Game prospects before the week of practice, update grades and evaluations based off of practice evaluations, and begin preparing for all Combine prospects. These grades do consider character. These are subject to change during the draft process and are the initial post-season grades of our Optimum Scouting Staff.
Please note that no quarterbacks are included in this Big Board.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Pos.
|College
|Grade
|1
|Myles
|Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|1st
|2
|Jonathan
|Allen
|DE
|Alabama
|1st
|3
|Jalen
|Tabor
|CB
|Florida
|1st
|4
|Jamal
|Adams
|S
|LSU
|1st
|5
|Malik
|Hooker
|S
|Ohio State
|1st
|6
|Dalvin
|Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|1st
|7
|Leonard
|Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|1st
|8
|Malik
|McDowell
|DT
|Michigan State
|1st
|9
|Soloman
|Thomas
|DE
|Stanford
|1st
|10
|Reuben
|Foster
|ILB
|Alabama
|1st
|11
|Mike
|Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|1st
|12
|John
|Ross
|WR
|Washington
|1st
|13
|Corey
|Davis
|WR
|Western Michigan
|1st
|14
|Garrett
|Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|1st
|15
|Gareon
|Conley
|CB
|Ohio State
|1st
|16
|Taco
|Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|1st
|17
|Quincy
|Wilson
|CB
|Florida
|1st
|18
|O.J.
|Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|1st
|19
|Ryan
|Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|1st
|20
|Nazair
|Jones
|DT
|North Carolina
|1st
|21
|Cam
|Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|1st
|22
|D’Onta
|Forman
|RB
|Texas
|1st
|23
|Jake
|Butt
|TE
|Michigan
|2nd
|24
|Takkarist
|McKinley
|DE
|UCLA
|2nd
|25
|Charles
|Harris
|DE
|Missouri
|2nd
|26
|Carl
|Lawson
|DE
|Auburn
|2nd
|27
|Raekwon
|McMillan
|OLB
|Ohio State
|2nd
|28
|Ryan
|Anderson
|OLB
|Alabama
|2nd
|29
|Chris
|Wormley
|DT
|Michigan
|2nd
|30
|Montravius
|Adams
|DT
|Auburn
|2nd
|31
|Daeshon
|Hall
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2nd
|32
|Forrest
|Lamp
|OG
|Western Kentucky
|2nd
|33
|Christian
|McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|2nd
|34
|Tre’Davious
|White
|CB
|LSU
|2nd
|35
|Justin
|Evans
|S
|Texas A&M
|2nd
|36
|Tim
|Williams
|OLB
|Alabama
|2nd
|37
|David
|Njoku
|TE
|Miami (FL)
|2nd
|38
|TJ
|Watt
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|2nd
|39
|Desmond
|King
|CB
|Iowa
|2nd
|40
|Amara
|Darboh
|WR
|Michigan
|2nd
|41
|Jarrad
|Davis
|ILB
|Florida
|2nd
|42
|Damontae
|Kazee
|CB
|San Diego State
|2nd
|43
|Kevin
|King
|CB
|Washington
|2nd
|44
|Jamaal
|Williams
|RB
|BYU
|2nd
|45
|Cameron
|Sutton
|CB
|Tennessee
|2nd
|46
|Keionta
|Davis
|DE
|Chattanooga
|2nd
|47
|Carlos
|Henderson
|WR
|Louisiana Tech
|2nd
|48
|JuJu
|Smith-Schuster
|WR
|USC
|2nd
|49
|Vincent
|Taylor
|DT
|Oklahoma State
|2nd
|50
|Marcus
|Williams
|S
|Utah
|2nd
|51
|Dion
|Dawkins
|OT
|Temple
|2nd
|52
|Dorian
|Johnson
|OG
|Pittsburgh
|2nd
|53
|Marcus
|Maye
|S
|Florida
|3rd
|54
|Dalvin
|Tomlinson
|DT
|Alabama
|3rd
|55
|Josh
|Harvey-Clemons
|S
|Louisville
|3rd
|56
|Budda
|Baker
|S
|Washington
|3rd
|57
|Travin
|Dural
|WR
|LSU
|3rd
|58
|Julian
|Davenport
|OT
|Bucknell
|3rd
|59
|Amba
|Etta-Tawa
|WR
|Syracuse
|3rd
|60
|Taywan
|Taylor
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|3rd
|61
|James
|Connor
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|3rd
|62
|Cooper
|Kupp
|WR
|Eastern Washington
|3rd
|63
|Jarron
|Jones
|DT
|Nore Dame
|3rd
|64
|Carlos
|Watkins
|DT
|Clemson
|3rd
|65
|Ryan
|Glasgow
|DT
|Michigan
|3rd
|66
|Dawuane
|Smoot
|DE
|Illinois
|3rd
|67
|Tyus
|Bowser
|DE
|Houston
|3rd
|68
|Vince
|Biegel
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|3rd
|69
|Wayne
|Gallman
|RB
|Clemson
|3rd
|70
|Larry
|Ogunjobi
|DT
|Charlotte
|3rd
|71
|Zach
|Banner
|OT
|USC
|3rd
|72
|Jaleel
|Johnson
|DT
|Iowa
|3rd
|73
|Rasul
|Douglas
|CB
|West Virginia
|3rd
|74
|Antonio
|Garcia
|OT
|Troy
|3rd
|75
|KD
|Cannon
|WR
|Baylor
|3rd
|76
|Jourdan
|Lewis
|CB
|Michigan
|3rd
|77
|Dan
|Feeney
|OG
|Indiana
|3rd
|78
|Josh
|Reynolds
|WR
|Texas A&M
|3rd
|79
|Tarell
|Basham
|DE
|Ohio
|3rd
|80
|Eddie
|Jackson
|S
|Alabama
|3rd
|81
|Cordrea
|Tankersley
|CB
|Clemson
|3rd
|82
|Chris
|Godwin
|WR
|Penn State
|3rd
|83
|Elijah
|Hood
|RB
|North Carolina
|3rd
|84
|Michael
|Roberts
|TE
|Toledo
|3rd
|85
|Dan
|Skipper
|OT
|Arkansas
|3rd
|86
|Avery
|Gennesy
|OT
|Texas A&M
|3rd
|87
|Jeremy
|Sprinkle
|TE
|Arkansas
|3rd
|88
|Gerald
|Everett
|TE
|South Alabama
|3rd
|89
|Artavis
|Scott
|WR
|Clemson
|3rd
|90
|Matt
|Dayes
|RB
|North Carolina State
|3rd
|91
|Alvin
|Kamara
|RB
|Tennessee
|3rd
|92
|Evan
|Engram
|TE
|Ole Miss
|3rd
|93
|Kendell
|Beckwith
|ILB
|LSU
|3rd
|94
|Patrick
|Elflein
|OG
|Ohio State
|3rd
|95
|Ethan
|Pocic
|OC
|LSU
|3rd
|96
|Ryan
|Switzer
|WR
|North Carolina
|3rd
|97
|Duke
|Riley
|ILB
|LSU
|3rd
|98
|Marquez
|White
|CB
|Florida State
|4th
|99
|Nico
|Siragusa
|OG
|San Diego State
|4th
|100
|DeMarcus
|Walker
|DE
|Florida State
|4th
|101
|Howard
|Wilson
|CB
|Houston
|4th
Optimum Scouting Staff
Eric Galko
Derrik Klassen
Austin Baumer
Christian Page
Anthony Chiado
Marcus Mosher
Daniel Griffin
SpecialAdvisorss
Mark Dulgerian
Kirk Broussard