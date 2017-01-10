Quantcast
2017 NFL Draft: Top-100 Big Board, January 10th
Posted by on January 10, 2017

With the College Football season complete, the NFL Draft season has officially begun. Here is our first Top-100 Big Board for the 2017 NFL Draft season, including all juniors who have declared so far. 

The next step in Optimum Scouting’s work is to review, discuss and continue to evaluate All-Star Game prospects before the week of practice, update grades and evaluations based off of practice evaluations, and begin preparing for all Combine prospects. These grades do consider character. These are subject to change during the draft process and are the initial post-season grades of our Optimum Scouting Staff.

Please note that no quarterbacks are included in this Big Board.

  First Name Last Name Pos. College Grade
1 Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 1st
2 Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 1st
3 Jalen Tabor CB Florida 1st
4 Jamal Adams S LSU 1st
5 Malik Hooker S Ohio State 1st
6 Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 1st
7 Leonard Fournette RB LSU 1st
8 Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 1st
9 Soloman Thomas DE Stanford 1st
10 Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 1st
11 Mike Williams WR Clemson 1st
12 John Ross WR Washington 1st
13 Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 1st
14 Garrett Bolles OT Utah 1st
15 Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 1st
16 Taco Charlton DE Michigan 1st
17 Quincy Wilson CB Florida 1st
18 O.J. Howard TE Alabama 1st
19 Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 1st
20 Nazair Jones DT North Carolina 1st
21 Cam Robinson OT Alabama 1st
22 D’Onta Forman RB Texas 1st
23 Jake Butt TE Michigan 2nd
24 Takkarist McKinley DE UCLA 2nd
25 Charles Harris DE Missouri 2nd
26 Carl Lawson DE Auburn 2nd
27 Raekwon McMillan OLB Ohio State 2nd
28 Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 2nd
29 Chris Wormley DT Michigan 2nd
30 Montravius Adams DT Auburn 2nd
31 Daeshon Hall DE Texas A&M 2nd
32 Forrest Lamp OG Western Kentucky 2nd
33 Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 2nd
34 Tre’Davious White CB LSU 2nd
35 Justin Evans S Texas A&M 2nd
36 Tim Williams OLB Alabama 2nd
37 David Njoku TE Miami (FL) 2nd
38 TJ Watt OLB Wisconsin 2nd
39 Desmond King CB Iowa 2nd
40 Amara Darboh WR Michigan 2nd
41 Jarrad Davis ILB Florida 2nd
42 Damontae Kazee CB San Diego State 2nd
43 Kevin King CB Washington 2nd
44 Jamaal Williams RB BYU 2nd
45 Cameron Sutton CB Tennessee 2nd
46 Keionta Davis DE Chattanooga 2nd
47 Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech 2nd
48 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 2nd
49 Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma State 2nd
50 Marcus Williams S Utah 2nd
51 Dion Dawkins OT Temple 2nd
52 Dorian Johnson OG Pittsburgh 2nd
53 Marcus Maye S Florida 3rd
54 Dalvin Tomlinson DT Alabama 3rd
55 Josh Harvey-Clemons S Louisville 3rd
56 Budda Baker S Washington 3rd
57 Travin Dural WR LSU 3rd
58 Julian Davenport OT Bucknell 3rd
59 Amba Etta-Tawa WR Syracuse 3rd
60 Taywan Taylor WR Western Kentucky 3rd
61 James Connor RB Pittsburgh 3rd
62 Cooper Kupp WR Eastern Washington 3rd
63 Jarron Jones DT Nore Dame 3rd
64 Carlos Watkins DT Clemson 3rd
65 Ryan Glasgow DT Michigan 3rd
66 Dawuane Smoot DE Illinois 3rd
67 Tyus Bowser DE Houston 3rd
68 Vince Biegel OLB Wisconsin 3rd
69 Wayne Gallman RB Clemson 3rd
70 Larry Ogunjobi DT Charlotte 3rd
71 Zach Banner OT USC 3rd
72 Jaleel Johnson DT Iowa 3rd
73 Rasul Douglas CB West Virginia 3rd
74 Antonio Garcia OT Troy 3rd
75 KD Cannon WR Baylor 3rd
76 Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan 3rd
77 Dan Feeney OG Indiana 3rd
78 Josh Reynolds WR Texas A&M 3rd
79 Tarell Basham DE Ohio 3rd
80 Eddie Jackson S Alabama 3rd
81 Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson 3rd
82 Chris Godwin WR Penn State 3rd
83 Elijah Hood RB North Carolina 3rd
84 Michael Roberts TE Toledo 3rd
85 Dan Skipper OT Arkansas 3rd
86 Avery Gennesy OT Texas A&M 3rd
87 Jeremy Sprinkle TE Arkansas 3rd
88 Gerald Everett TE South Alabama 3rd
89 Artavis Scott WR Clemson 3rd
90 Matt Dayes RB North Carolina State 3rd
91 Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee 3rd
92 Evan Engram TE Ole Miss 3rd
93 Kendell Beckwith ILB LSU 3rd
94 Patrick Elflein OG Ohio State 3rd
95 Ethan Pocic OC LSU 3rd
96 Ryan Switzer WR North Carolina 3rd
97 Duke Riley ILB LSU 3rd
98 Marquez White CB Florida State 4th
99 Nico Siragusa OG San Diego State 4th
100 DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 4th
101 Howard Wilson CB Houston 4th

 

