Three bowl games are featured on Christmas Eve Eve, with none of them featuring end-of-season ranked teams. But the games feature three Senior Bowl invites (so far) and two key juniors that may emerge as top-50 picks should they declare early for the draft: Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt and Bradley Chubb of NC State.

By: Derrik Klassen

St. Petersburg Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs Mississippi State

Dak Prescott’s departure to the NFL left Mississippi State in shambles. He was the heart and soul of that team’s offense, and gave Mississippi State a chance in every game. Now, without him, the offensive skill players have struggled to be as deadly as they once were and the defense has been pressed to perform. They need to finish the season strong with a win over a middle-of-the-road Miami (Ohio) team.

Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State, 6’2”, 205 pounds, #8

Ross was quietly Dak Prescott’s favorite receiver in 2015. In 2016, though, without great quarterback play, Ross has not been able to so often look like the stud that he is. Ross is not an exotic or flashy player, but he consistently finds himself to be open in the short and intermediate areas, and his hands are as sure as any. A player with his kind of reliability has a place in the league.

A.J. Jefferson, DE, Mississippi State, 6’3”, 280 pounds, #8

Jefferson has been a consistent producer for the Bulldogs. For a few years now, Jefferson has been a staple piece along the Bulldogs defensive line. He was never the superstar that Benardrick McKinney or Chris Jones were, but Jefferson maintains his ground well and occasionally slips through for big plays.

Justin Senior, OT, Mississippi State, 6’5”, 310 pounds, #58

Many analysts have worried that this is a poor offensive line class, but Senior could be a diamond in the rough. Against Alabama’s Tim Williams, Senior held his own by showing off a combination of strength and coordination. Williams was able to eviscerate the tackle on the opposite side of the line, but Senior held his own on the right side.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

J’Terius Jones, DE/OLB, 6’1, 247, #91

Rokeem Williams, WR, 5’11, 200, #6

Collin Buchanan, OT/OG, 6’4, 324, #72

Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland vs Boston College

Maryland had a confusing season. After getting out to a 4-0 start, Maryland proceeded to finish the final eight games with a 2-6 record, harnessing them back to reality. On the other hand, Boston College had the season that was expected of them. Their offense was an eyesore and their defense did all that it could to keep the team in games.

Boston College’s defense has one last shot to prove that they were a fine unit this season, and that it was the offense who doomed the squad from the start.

Boston College

John Johnson, DB, 6’1”, 200 pounds, #8

Johnson is a hybrid defensive back. Though his home is at free safety, Johnson has spent time at cornerback. He has an athletic, lanky body that allows him to keep up with wide receivers in man coverage just as well as he patrols the middle of the field as a deep safety. Johnson is not scared of taking chances or flowing downhill to make tackles. He’s a truly versatile defensive weapon.

Matt Milano, LB/S, 6’1”, 220 pounds, #28

Boston College’s former defensive coordinator Don Brown is now at Michigan and uses Jabrill Peppers the same way that he used Milano. Though undersized, Milano has a good understanding of offensive concepts, pre-snap tip-offs and angles in pursuit. He is not overly athletic or strong, but he does enough before the point of contact that he can still make plays.

Harold Landry, DE, 6’3”, 250 pounds, #7 (Junior)

Landry is a speed demon. Hopefully he can add some weight and strength in the NFL, but Landry is a speed rushing menace. His get-off is impressive, as is his ability to get around offensive tackles and then force them into wider sets. Landry is relentless, too. While he can get plenty of quality sacks, he’ll also be good for a few hustle sacks in a given season.

Patrick Towles, QB, 6’5, 253 pounds, #8

Possessing a remarkably strong arm and a Ryan Mallett gunslinger approach (and seemingly attitude on the field too), Towles has arm talent flashes that have generated excitement and frustration since his time at Kentucky. He hasn’t impressed much of this season, and his intrigue as an arm talent has likely waned on scouts, but you can bet on at least a few wow throws today if he can withstand Maryland’s pass rush.



Maryland

Levern Jacobs, WR, 5’11”, 190 pounds, #8

After an early season battle with injuries, Jacobs rallied back in the second half of the season. Jacobs has not been able to produce at a high level, mostly due to poor quarterback play, but he’s displayed a skill set that should gets some NFL attention. Jacobs is reminiscent of a discount version of former South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper: a short, tough wide receiver who isn’t a stud athlete, but knows how to get the easy yards.

Others to Watch

Wesley Brown, RB, 6’0, 209, #5

Jesse Aniebonam, DE, 6’3, 260, #41

Independence Bowl: North Carolina State vs Vanderbilt

North Carolina State’s offense is a body without a head. The skill players are plentiful, but the quarterback play has been dismal since the departure of Jacoby Brissett. Vanderbilt’s defense, lead by star linebacker Zach Cunningham, may be a tough match up for a North Carolina State team that is lacking a quarterback. Head coach Derek Mason has wildly overachieved as Vanderbilt’s leader and this bowl game should top off an impressive season.

NC State

Matt Dayes, RB, 5’9”, 200 pounds, #21

In a loaded running back class, Dayes could be a late round or undrafted steal. He does not have an overwhelming trait, but he is a well-rounded back whose speed, quickness and confidence come together to make a functional running back. He’s not going to be a feature back in the league, but he can be a nice complimentary runner.

Bra’Lon Cherry, WR, 5’11”, 190 pounds, #13

Cherry suffered from poor quarterback play this year, but he’s a player. Cherry is a wiry playmaker who can win on the sideline. The agility and speed that Cherry possesses is not special, but it is enough to make him a functional wide receiver moving forward.

Bradley Chubb, DE, 6’4″, 260 pounds, #49 (Junior)

A powerful, 4-3 edge who can be moved around a bit on the defensive line, Chubb generates pressure with lower half bend, burst off the snap, and physical upper half push as he works up and through defenders. Fora 260+ defensive end, his flexibility and explosive penetration ability from the end spot without giving up edge leverage is coveted by NFL teams, along with his high-end measurables and likely NFL Combine testing numbers. He’s shown the ability to work as a 4-3 DE, in the wide-nine, and penetrating on stunts, and his 20.5 TFL this season are an indictment of his future NFL upside. While he may be returning to school for another year, he has future top-50 pick written all over him, including potentially if he came out this year.



Others to Watch

Ju’Michael Ramos, WR, 6’2, 200, #85

Jack Toncho, 5’11, 200, #29

Monty Nelson, DT, 6’2, 294, #94

Dravious Wright, S, 5’9, 204, #8



Vanderbilt

Zach Cunningham, LB, 6’4”, 215 pounds, #41 (Junior)

Cunningham is revered as one of the best linebackers in this draft class. In fact, it may only be Alabama’s Reuben Foster who stands above him. Cunnigham is a rangy linebacker who relies on his speed and quickness to win. His reading of the field is impressive and he is quick to react on what he sees. Wherever the ball is, Cunningham will be found there.

Others to Watch

William Holden, OT, 6’7, 312, #74

Andrew Jelks, 6’6, 307, #50

Adam Butler, DT, 6’4, 301, #69

Torren McGaster, CB, 5’11, 200, #5