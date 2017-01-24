The 2017 Senior Bowl kicks off in Mobile, Alabama, and the first look at each prospect is for the Weigh-Ins.

While it’s an absurd start to the evaluation process, being players walk across the stage and on the scale in their underwear, it tends to be one of the most important part. NFL teams value size thresholds at each position, such as quarterback hand size and offensive tackle wingspan, and this is first step to start helping teams decide which players they’d like to draft.

North Roster

No. First Last Pos College Ht Wt Hand Arm Wingspan 15 CJ Beathard QB Iowa 6025 219 9 1/8 31 74 3/4 3 Sefo Liufau QB Colorado 6033 240 10 7/8 33 77 4 Nate Peterman QB Pittsburgh 6024 225 9 7/8 31 3/8 75 3/4 6 Corey Clement RB Wisconsin 5102 221 9 7/8 30 7/8 72 3/4 33 Kareem Hunt RB Toledo 5104 208 9 3/4 31 1/8 74 5/8 44 De’Veon Smith RB Michigan 5107 220 N/A N/A N/A 45 Sam Rogers FB Virginia Tech 5102 231 9 5/8 29 5/8 71 5/8 82 Amara Darboh WR Michigan 6016 215 9 7/8 32 5/8 78 7/8 17 Amba Etta-Tawo WR Syracuse 6012 198 9 1/4 32 75 7 Zay Jones WR East Carolina 6017 202 9 32 1/4 77 3/4 10 Cooper Kupp WR Eastern Washington 6014 198 9 1/2 31 1/4 74 3/8 19 Jalen Robinette WR Air Force N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 12 Jamari Staples WR Louisville 6030 190 9 5/8 32 3/4 78 1/8 5 Trent Taylor WR Louisiana Tech 5075 177 8 5/8 28 1/4 68 5/8 80 Mike Roberts TE Toledo 6043 261 11 5/8 33 1/4 80 3/4 87 Jonnu Smith TE Florida International 6026 245 9 1/4 31 3/4 77 5/8 83 Jeremy Sprinkle TE Arkansas 6046 256 10 5/8 32 3/4 78 1/8 73 Zach Banner OT USC 6083 361 10 3/4 33 5/8 82 3/4 69 Adam Bisnowaty OT Pittsburgh 6055 307 11 1/4 32 5/8 80 70 Julien Davenport OT Bucknell 6066 310 10 1/2 36 87 1/2 72 Taylor Moton OT Western Michigan 6053 330 10 3/4 33 1/8 82 66 Dion Dawkins OG Temple 6037 317 9 3/4 34 5/8 84 1/4 67 Dan Feeney OG Indiana 6040 304 10 1/4 33 1/8 80 5/8 68 Kyle Kalis OG Michigan 6042 308 10 1/4 32 7/8 78 3/4 77 Jordan Morgan OG Kutztown 6026 313 10 33 1/4 80 5/8 55 Kyle Fuller OC Baylor 6044 306 10 34 80 1/2 65 Tyler Orlosky OC West Virginia 6031 292 9 7/8 31 3/4 76 7/8 96 Ryan Glasgow DT Michigan 6027 299 9 7/8 32 3/4 78 1/2 97 Jaleel Johnson DT Iowa 6027 309 9 3/4 32 3/4 80 1/8 95 Larry Ogunjobi DT Charlotte 6024 304 10 32 3/8 78 98 Stevie Tu’ikolovatu DT USC 6011 350 9 7/8 31 7/8 78 3/8 93 Tarrell Basham DE Ohio 6035 259 10 3/8 32 7/8 80 1/2 90 Isaac Rochell DE Notre Dame 6043 282 10 33 1/4 79 91 Dawuane Smoot DE Illinois 6027 255 9 1/8 32 3/4 78 7/8 43 Chris Wormley DE Michigan 6053 297 10 3/8 33 1/2 82 3/4 47 Vince Biegel OLB Wisconsin 6031 242 9 1/8 32 78 1/8 56 Carroll Phillips OLB Illinois 6032 237 9 1/2 31 3/4 78 1/4 94 Derek Rivers OLB Youngstown State 6041 250 9 1/2 32 3/8 77 1/2 42 Ben Gedeon ILB Michigan 6015 243 10 32 3/8 76 1/8 16 Connor Harris ILB Lindenwood 5110 241 9 1/4 28 3/4 71 3/4 57 Haason Reddick ILB Temple 6014 237 10 3/8 32 1/8 76 3/4 52 Jordan Herdman LB Simon Fraser 5106 238 8 1/8 29 7/8 74 1/2 13 Rasul Douglas CB West Virginia 6020 204 9 1/4 32 1/8 76 5/8 14 Desmond King CB Iowa 5110 206 9 5/8 29 7/8 73 3/8 31 Brendan Langley CB Lamar 6002 199 9 5/8 31 3/8 76 1/8 26 Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan 5100 188 8 3/4 31 74 3/4 11 Aarion Penton CB Missouri 5093 177 9 1/8 29 5/8 71 3/4 49 Colin Holba LS Louisville 6043 245 9 1/2 33 1/4 79 7/8 5 Zane Gonzalez PK Arizona State 6004 201 9 1/8 28 7/8 71 3/4 37 Toby Baker PT Arkansas 6031 207 9 5/8 30 3/8 75 24 Nate Gerry SAF Nebraska 6017 214 9 1/8 30 3/4 73 3/8 22 Lorezno Jerome SAF Saint Francis (PA) 5104 202 8 5/8 30 1/2 72 9 John Johnson SAF Boston College 6005 205 9 1/2 31 1/2 76 7/8 20 Obi Melifonwu SAF Uconn 6040 219 8 3/4 32 5/8 78 5/8

South Roster