Posted byon
The 2017 Senior Bowl kicks off in Mobile, Alabama, and the first look at each prospect is for the Weigh-Ins.
While it’s an absurd start to the evaluation process, being players walk across the stage and on the scale in their underwear, it tends to be one of the most important part. NFL teams value size thresholds at each position, such as quarterback hand size and offensive tackle wingspan, and this is first step to start helping teams decide which players they’d like to draft.
North Roster
|No.
|First
|Last
|Pos
|College
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|15
|CJ
|Beathard
|QB
|Iowa
|6025
|219
|9 1/8
|31
|74 3/4
|3
|Sefo
|Liufau
|QB
|Colorado
|6033
|240
|10 7/8
|33
|77
|4
|Nate
|Peterman
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|6024
|225
|9 7/8
|31 3/8
|75 3/4
|6
|Corey
|Clement
|RB
|Wisconsin
|5102
|221
|9 7/8
|30 7/8
|72 3/4
|33
|Kareem
|Hunt
|RB
|Toledo
|5104
|208
|9 3/4
|31 1/8
|74 5/8
|44
|De’Veon
|Smith
|RB
|Michigan
|5107
|220
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|45
|Sam
|Rogers
|FB
|Virginia Tech
|5102
|231
|9 5/8
|29 5/8
|71 5/8
|82
|Amara
|Darboh
|WR
|Michigan
|6016
|215
|9 7/8
|32 5/8
|78 7/8
|17
|Amba
|Etta-Tawo
|WR
|Syracuse
|6012
|198
|9 1/4
|32
|75
|7
|Zay
|Jones
|WR
|East Carolina
|6017
|202
|9
|32 1/4
|77 3/4
|10
|Cooper
|Kupp
|WR
|Eastern Washington
|6014
|198
|9 1/2
|31 1/4
|74 3/8
|19
|Jalen
|Robinette
|WR
|Air Force
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|Jamari
|Staples
|WR
|Louisville
|6030
|190
|9 5/8
|32 3/4
|78 1/8
|5
|Trent
|Taylor
|WR
|Louisiana Tech
|5075
|177
|8 5/8
|28 1/4
|68 5/8
|80
|Mike
|Roberts
|TE
|Toledo
|6043
|261
|11 5/8
|33 1/4
|80 3/4
|87
|Jonnu
|Smith
|TE
|Florida International
|6026
|245
|9 1/4
|31 3/4
|77 5/8
|83
|Jeremy
|Sprinkle
|TE
|Arkansas
|6046
|256
|10 5/8
|32 3/4
|78 1/8
|73
|Zach
|Banner
|OT
|USC
|6083
|361
|10 3/4
|33 5/8
|82 3/4
|69
|Adam
|Bisnowaty
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|6055
|307
|11 1/4
|32 5/8
|80
|70
|Julien
|Davenport
|OT
|Bucknell
|6066
|310
|10 1/2
|36
|87 1/2
|72
|Taylor
|Moton
|OT
|Western Michigan
|6053
|330
|10 3/4
|33 1/8
|82
|66
|Dion
|Dawkins
|OG
|Temple
|6037
|317
|9 3/4
|34 5/8
|84 1/4
|67
|Dan
|Feeney
|OG
|Indiana
|6040
|304
|10 1/4
|33 1/8
|80 5/8
|68
|Kyle
|Kalis
|OG
|Michigan
|6042
|308
|10 1/4
|32 7/8
|78 3/4
|77
|Jordan
|Morgan
|OG
|Kutztown
|6026
|313
|10
|33 1/4
|80 5/8
|55
|Kyle
|Fuller
|OC
|Baylor
|6044
|306
|10
|34
|80 1/2
|65
|Tyler
|Orlosky
|OC
|West Virginia
|6031
|292
|9 7/8
|31 3/4
|76 7/8
|96
|Ryan
|Glasgow
|DT
|Michigan
|6027
|299
|9 7/8
|32 3/4
|78 1/2
|97
|Jaleel
|Johnson
|DT
|Iowa
|6027
|309
|9 3/4
|32 3/4
|80 1/8
|95
|Larry
|Ogunjobi
|DT
|Charlotte
|6024
|304
|10
|32 3/8
|78
|98
|Stevie
|Tu’ikolovatu
|DT
|USC
|6011
|350
|9 7/8
|31 7/8
|78 3/8
|93
|Tarrell
|Basham
|DE
|Ohio
|6035
|259
|10 3/8
|32 7/8
|80 1/2
|90
|Isaac
|Rochell
|DE
|Notre Dame
|6043
|282
|10
|33 1/4
|79
|91
|Dawuane
|Smoot
|DE
|Illinois
|6027
|255
|9 1/8
|32 3/4
|78 7/8
|43
|Chris
|Wormley
|DE
|Michigan
|6053
|297
|10 3/8
|33 1/2
|82 3/4
|47
|Vince
|Biegel
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|6031
|242
|9 1/8
|32
|78 1/8
|56
|Carroll
|Phillips
|OLB
|Illinois
|6032
|237
|9 1/2
|31 3/4
|78 1/4
|94
|Derek
|Rivers
|OLB
|Youngstown State
|6041
|250
|9 1/2
|32 3/8
|77 1/2
|42
|Ben
|Gedeon
|ILB
|Michigan
|6015
|243
|10
|32 3/8
|76 1/8
|16
|Connor
|Harris
|ILB
|Lindenwood
|5110
|241
|9 1/4
|28 3/4
|71 3/4
|57
|Haason
|Reddick
|ILB
|Temple
|6014
|237
|10 3/8
|32 1/8
|76 3/4
|52
|Jordan
|Herdman
|LB
|Simon Fraser
|5106
|238
|8 1/8
|29 7/8
|74 1/2
|13
|Rasul
|Douglas
|CB
|West Virginia
|6020
|204
|9 1/4
|32 1/8
|76 5/8
|14
|Desmond
|King
|CB
|Iowa
|5110
|206
|9 5/8
|29 7/8
|73 3/8
|31
|Brendan
|Langley
|CB
|Lamar
|6002
|199
|9 5/8
|31 3/8
|76 1/8
|26
|Jourdan
|Lewis
|CB
|Michigan
|5100
|188
|8 3/4
|31
|74 3/4
|11
|Aarion
|Penton
|CB
|Missouri
|5093
|177
|9 1/8
|29 5/8
|71 3/4
|49
|Colin
|Holba
|LS
|Louisville
|6043
|245
|9 1/2
|33 1/4
|79 7/8
|5
|Zane
|Gonzalez
|PK
|Arizona State
|6004
|201
|9 1/8
|28 7/8
|71 3/4
|37
|Toby
|Baker
|PT
|Arkansas
|6031
|207
|9 5/8
|30 3/8
|75
|24
|Nate
|Gerry
|SAF
|Nebraska
|6017
|214
|9 1/8
|30 3/4
|73 3/8
|22
|Lorezno
|Jerome
|SAF
|Saint Francis (PA)
|5104
|202
|8 5/8
|30 1/2
|72
|9
|John
|Johnson
|SAF
|Boston College
|6005
|205
|9 1/2
|31 1/2
|76 7/8
|20
|Obi
|Melifonwu
|SAF
|Uconn
|6040
|219
|8 3/4
|32 5/8
|78 5/8
South Roster
|No
|First
|Last
|Pos
|College
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|1
|Montravius
|Adams
|DT
|Auburn
|6033
|308
|9 1/4
|31 7/8
|79
|22
|Ryan
|Anderson
|OLB
|Alabama
|6021
|258
|9 3/8
|31 3/4
|75
|34
|Alex
|Anzalone
|ILB
|Florida
|6030
|240
|9 1/8
|30 7/8
|76 1/4
|54
|Isaac
|Asiata
|OG
|Utah
|6031
|325
|10
|32 3/4
|80 1/2
|10
|Ben
|Boulware
|ILB
|Clemson
|6000
|236
|10
|30
|74 3/8
|5
|Tyus
|Bowser
|OLB
|Houston
|6024
|244
|10 1/8
|33
|78 1/8
|49
|Josh
|Carraway
|DE
|TCU
|6030
|241
|9
|33 1/8
|80 1/2
|93
|Keionta
|Davis
|DE
|Chattanooga
|6030
|274
|9
|33 1/8
|80 1/2
|20
|Matt
|Dayes
|RB
|NC State
|5085
|207
|10 1/2
|29 1/4
|71 1/2
|11
|Josh
|Dobbs
|QB
|Tennessee
|6032
|216
|9 3/8
|32
|77 7/8
|63
|Jessamen
|Dunker
|OG
|Tennessee State
|6041
|306
|10 1/8
|33 1/4
|80 1/8
|83
|Travin
|Dural
|WR
|LSU
|6010
|206
|9 1/8
|31 1/8
|75 1/2
|29
|Corn
|Elder
|CB
|Miami (FL)
|5101
|179
|8 5/8
|30 7/8
|73 7/8
|46
|Jake
|Elliott
|PK
|Memphis
|5092
|166
|9 3/8
|27 3/8
|67 1/8
|17
|Evan
|Engram
|TE
|Ole Miss
|6031
|236
|10
|32 3/8
|79 1/8
|14
|Justin
|Evans
|SAF
|Texas A&M
|6000
|193
|9 3/4
|30 7/8
|76 1/2
|12
|Gerald
|Everett
|TE
|South Alabama
|6026
|227
|8 1/4
|32 7/8
|78 5/8
|23
|Johnathan
|Ford
|SAF
|Auburn
|5111
|200
|9
|30 1/4
|73 1/8
|53
|Antonio
|Garcia
|OT
|Troy
|6063
|293
|9 7/8
|32 1/2
|80 1/8
|90
|Daeshon
|Hall
|DE
|Texas A&M
|6053
|265
|9 1/2
|34 5/8
|81 1/8
|88
|OJ
|Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|6055
|249
|10
|33 7/8
|80 3/8
|Danny
|Isadora
|OG
|Miami (FL)
|6034
|311
|9 7/8
|32 1/2
|78 3/4
|26
|Rayshawn
|Jenkins
|SAF
|Miami (FL)
|6012
|220
|9 1/2
|31 7/8
|76 7/8
|24
|Damontae
|Kazee
|CB
|San Diego State
|5102
|184
|8 1/4
|29 7/8
|73 1/8
|Chad
|Kelly
|QB
|Ole Miss
|N/A
|N/A
|9 1/4
|31 7/8
|76 1/8
|92
|Tanoh
|Kpassagnon
|DE
|Villanova
|6067
|280
|10 7/8
|34 7/8
|84 1/2
|76
|Forrest
|Lamp
|OG
|Western Kentucky
|6036
|305
|10 7/8
|31 1/8
|78
|51
|Harvey
|Langi
|ILB
|BYU
|6015
|252
|8 7/8
|32 3/8
|76 3/8
|55
|Cole
|Mazza
|LS
|6010
|236
|10
|28 7/8
|72 1/8
|68
|Conor
|McDermott
|OT
|UCLA
|6081
|305
|10 7/8
|34
|82
|2
|Antonio
|Pipkin
|QB
|Tiffin
|6007
|225
|10
|32 1/4
|77 7/8
|77
|Ethan
|Pocic
|OC
|LSU
|6060
|307
|10 1/8
|32 5/8
|80 1/4
|19
|Donnel
|Pumphrey
|RB
|San Diego State
|5082
|169
|8 1/4
|28 1/8
|67 3/8
|81
|Josh
|Reynolds
|WR
|Texas A&M
|6026
|197
|8 7/8
|31 1/2
|77
|0
|Duke
|Riley
|ILB
|LSU
|6005
|231
|9 1/2
|30 7/8
|76 1/2
|31
|Ezra
|Robinson
|CB
|Tennessee State
|5110
|185
|8 1/8
|31 3/8
|75 3/8
|8
|Fred
|Ross
|WR
|Mississippi State
|6005
|203
|9 1/8
|31
|75 1/4
|Seth
|Russell
|QB
|Baylor
|6027
|203
|9 5/8
|31 7/8
|77 3/8
|3
|Artavis
|Scott
|WR
|Clemson
|5102
|193
|8 3/4
|31 3/8
|73
|58
|Justin
|Senior
|OT
|Mississippi State
|6045
|322
|10
|33 7/8
|82 3/4
|56
|Nico
|Siragusa
|OG
|San Diego State
|6044
|326
|10 7/8
|32 3/4
|79 1/8
|97
|Tanzel
|Smart
|DT
|Tulane
|6005
|296
|9 7/8
|32 3/8
|79 1/4
|30
|Jordan
|Sterns
|SAF
|Oklahoma State
|5107
|196
|8 7/8
|31 3/8
|74 1/8
|43
|Freddie
|Stevenson
|FB
|Florida State
|6003
|236
|9 1/8
|32 3/8
|75 3/8
|33
|Cameron
|Sutton
|CB
|Tennessee
|5110
|182
|8 1/4
|29 1/4
|72 1/2
|13
|Ryan
|Switzer
|WR
|North Carolina
|5084
|179
|9 1/8
|28
|67 3/8
|82
|Taywan
|Taylor
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|5110
|198
|8 7/8
|32 3/8
|77 3/4
|54
|Dalvin
|Tomlinson
|DT
|Alabama
|6030
|312
|10
|33
|82 3/8
|72
|Jon
|Toth
|OC
|Kentucky
|6047
|308
|10
|33 1/8
|80 1/4
|47
|Eddie
|Vanderdoes
|DE
|UCLA
|6031
|320
|10 5/8
|31 5/8
|78 3/8
|6
|Justin
|Vogel
|PT
|6043
|216
|8 5/8
|32
|76 5/8
|94
|Carlos
|Watkins
|DT
|Clemson
|6035
|312
|10 3/8
|33 1/2
|81 7/8
|7
|Davis
|Webb
|QB
|California
|6045
|229
|9 1/8
|33 3/4
|79 1/2
|18
|Tre’Davious
|White
|CB
|LSU
|5116
|184
|8 3/4
|31 1/2
|75
|27
|Marquez
|White
|CB
|Florida State
|5111
|191
|9 7/8
|32 1/8
|77
|21
|Jamaal
|Williams
|RB
|BYU
|6000
|211
|9 5/8
|30 1/2
|72 7/8
|84
|Chad
|Williams
|WR
|Grambling State
|6005
|204
|9 3/4
|32
|77 18
|75
|Jordan
|Willis
|DE
|Kansas State
|6036
|255
|10
|33 1/4
|80 1/4