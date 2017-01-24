Quantcast
2017 Senior Bowl Weigh-In Results
Posted by on January 24, 2017

The 2017 Senior Bowl kicks off in Mobile, Alabama, and the first look at each prospect is for the Weigh-Ins. 

While it’s an absurd start to the evaluation process, being players walk across the stage and on the scale in their underwear, it tends to be one of the most important part. NFL teams value size thresholds at each position, such as quarterback hand size and offensive tackle wingspan, and this is first step to start helping teams decide which players they’d like to draft.

 

North Roster

No. First Last Pos College Ht Wt Hand Arm Wingspan
15 CJ Beathard QB Iowa 6025 219 9 1/8 31 74 3/4
3 Sefo Liufau QB Colorado 6033 240 10 7/8 33 77
4 Nate Peterman QB Pittsburgh 6024 225 9 7/8 31 3/8 75 3/4
6 Corey Clement RB Wisconsin 5102 221 9 7/8 30 7/8 72 3/4
33 Kareem Hunt RB Toledo 5104 208 9 3/4 31 1/8 74 5/8
44 De’Veon Smith RB Michigan 5107 220 N/A N/A N/A
45 Sam Rogers FB Virginia Tech 5102 231 9 5/8 29 5/8 71 5/8
82 Amara Darboh WR Michigan 6016 215 9 7/8 32 5/8 78 7/8
17 Amba Etta-Tawo WR Syracuse 6012 198 9 1/4 32 75
7 Zay Jones WR East Carolina 6017 202 9 32 1/4 77 3/4
10 Cooper Kupp WR Eastern Washington 6014 198 9 1/2 31 1/4 74 3/8
19 Jalen Robinette WR Air Force N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
12 Jamari Staples WR Louisville 6030 190 9 5/8 32 3/4 78 1/8
5 Trent Taylor WR Louisiana Tech 5075 177 8 5/8 28 1/4 68 5/8
80 Mike Roberts TE Toledo 6043 261 11 5/8 33 1/4 80 3/4
87 Jonnu Smith TE Florida International 6026 245 9 1/4 31 3/4 77 5/8
83 Jeremy Sprinkle TE Arkansas 6046 256 10 5/8 32 3/4 78 1/8
73 Zach Banner OT USC 6083 361 10 3/4 33 5/8 82 3/4
69 Adam Bisnowaty OT Pittsburgh 6055 307 11 1/4 32 5/8 80
70 Julien Davenport OT Bucknell 6066 310 10 1/2 36 87 1/2
72 Taylor Moton OT Western Michigan 6053 330 10 3/4 33 1/8 82
66 Dion Dawkins OG Temple 6037 317 9 3/4 34 5/8 84 1/4
67 Dan Feeney OG Indiana 6040 304 10 1/4 33 1/8 80 5/8
68 Kyle Kalis OG Michigan 6042 308 10 1/4 32 7/8 78 3/4
77 Jordan Morgan OG Kutztown 6026 313 10 33 1/4 80 5/8
55 Kyle Fuller OC Baylor 6044 306 10 34 80 1/2
65 Tyler Orlosky OC West Virginia 6031 292 9 7/8 31 3/4 76 7/8
96 Ryan Glasgow DT Michigan 6027 299 9 7/8 32 3/4 78 1/2
97 Jaleel Johnson DT Iowa 6027 309 9 3/4 32 3/4 80 1/8
95 Larry Ogunjobi DT Charlotte 6024 304 10 32 3/8 78
98 Stevie Tu’ikolovatu DT USC 6011 350 9 7/8 31 7/8 78 3/8
93 Tarrell Basham DE Ohio 6035 259 10 3/8 32 7/8 80 1/2
90 Isaac Rochell DE Notre Dame 6043 282 10 33 1/4 79
91 Dawuane Smoot DE Illinois 6027 255 9 1/8 32 3/4 78 7/8
43 Chris Wormley DE Michigan 6053 297 10 3/8 33 1/2 82 3/4
47 Vince Biegel OLB Wisconsin 6031 242 9 1/8 32 78 1/8
56 Carroll Phillips OLB Illinois 6032 237 9 1/2 31 3/4 78 1/4
94 Derek Rivers OLB Youngstown State 6041 250 9 1/2 32 3/8 77 1/2
42 Ben Gedeon ILB Michigan 6015 243 10 32 3/8 76 1/8
16 Connor Harris ILB Lindenwood 5110 241 9 1/4 28 3/4 71 3/4
57 Haason Reddick ILB Temple 6014 237 10 3/8 32 1/8 76 3/4
52 Jordan Herdman LB Simon Fraser 5106 238 8 1/8 29 7/8 74 1/2
13 Rasul Douglas CB West Virginia 6020 204 9 1/4 32 1/8 76 5/8
14 Desmond King CB Iowa 5110 206 9 5/8 29 7/8 73 3/8
31 Brendan Langley CB Lamar 6002 199 9 5/8 31 3/8 76 1/8
26 Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan 5100 188 8 3/4 31 74 3/4
11 Aarion Penton CB Missouri 5093 177 9 1/8 29 5/8 71 3/4
49 Colin Holba LS Louisville 6043 245 9 1/2 33 1/4 79 7/8
5 Zane Gonzalez PK Arizona State 6004 201 9 1/8 28 7/8 71 3/4
37 Toby Baker PT Arkansas 6031 207 9 5/8 30 3/8 75
24 Nate Gerry SAF Nebraska 6017 214 9 1/8 30 3/4 73 3/8
22 Lorezno Jerome SAF Saint Francis (PA) 5104 202 8 5/8 30 1/2 72
9 John Johnson SAF Boston College 6005 205 9 1/2 31 1/2 76 7/8
20 Obi Melifonwu SAF Uconn 6040 219 8 3/4 32 5/8 78 5/8

 

South Roster

No First Last Pos College Ht Wt Hand Arm Wingspan
1 Montravius Adams DT Auburn 6033 308 9 1/4 31 7/8 79
22 Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 6021 258 9 3/8 31 3/4 75
34 Alex Anzalone ILB Florida 6030 240 9 1/8 30 7/8 76 1/4
54 Isaac Asiata OG Utah 6031 325 10 32 3/4 80 1/2
10 Ben Boulware ILB Clemson 6000 236 10 30 74 3/8
5 Tyus Bowser OLB Houston 6024 244 10 1/8 33 78 1/8
49 Josh Carraway DE TCU 6030 241 9 33 1/8 80 1/2
93 Keionta Davis DE Chattanooga 6030 274 9 33 1/8 80 1/2
20 Matt Dayes RB NC State 5085 207 10 1/2 29 1/4 71 1/2
11 Josh Dobbs QB Tennessee 6032 216 9 3/8 32 77 7/8
63 Jessamen Dunker OG Tennessee State 6041 306 10 1/8 33 1/4 80 1/8
83 Travin Dural WR LSU 6010 206 9 1/8 31 1/8 75 1/2
29 Corn Elder CB Miami (FL) 5101 179 8 5/8 30 7/8 73 7/8
46 Jake Elliott PK Memphis 5092 166 9 3/8 27 3/8 67 1/8
17 Evan Engram TE Ole Miss 6031 236 10 32 3/8 79 1/8
14 Justin Evans SAF Texas A&M 6000 193 9 3/4 30 7/8 76 1/2
12 Gerald Everett TE South Alabama 6026 227 8 1/4 32 7/8 78 5/8
23 Johnathan Ford SAF Auburn 5111 200 9 30 1/4 73 1/8
53 Antonio Garcia OT Troy 6063 293 9 7/8 32 1/2 80 1/8
90 Daeshon Hall DE Texas A&M 6053 265 9 1/2 34 5/8 81 1/8
88 OJ Howard TE Alabama 6055 249 10 33 7/8 80 3/8
Danny Isadora OG Miami (FL) 6034 311 9 7/8 32 1/2 78 3/4
26 Rayshawn Jenkins SAF Miami (FL) 6012 220 9 1/2 31 7/8 76 7/8
24 Damontae Kazee CB San Diego State 5102 184 8 1/4 29 7/8 73 1/8
Chad Kelly QB Ole Miss N/A N/A 9 1/4 31 7/8 76 1/8
92 Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Villanova 6067 280 10 7/8 34 7/8 84 1/2
76 Forrest Lamp OG Western Kentucky 6036 305 10 7/8 31 1/8 78
51 Harvey Langi ILB BYU 6015 252 8 7/8 32 3/8 76 3/8
55 Cole Mazza LS 6010 236 10 28 7/8 72 1/8
68 Conor McDermott OT UCLA 6081 305 10 7/8 34 82
2 Antonio Pipkin QB Tiffin 6007 225 10 32 1/4 77 7/8
77 Ethan Pocic OC LSU 6060 307 10 1/8 32 5/8 80 1/4
19 Donnel Pumphrey RB San Diego State 5082 169 8 1/4 28 1/8 67 3/8
81 Josh Reynolds WR Texas A&M 6026 197 8 7/8 31 1/2 77
0 Duke Riley ILB LSU 6005 231 9 1/2 30 7/8 76 1/2
31 Ezra Robinson CB Tennessee State 5110 185 8 1/8 31 3/8 75 3/8
8 Fred Ross WR Mississippi State 6005 203 9 1/8 31 75 1/4
Seth Russell QB Baylor 6027 203 9 5/8 31 7/8 77 3/8
3 Artavis Scott WR Clemson 5102 193 8 3/4 31 3/8 73
58 Justin Senior OT Mississippi State 6045 322 10 33 7/8 82 3/4
56 Nico Siragusa OG San Diego State 6044 326 10 7/8 32 3/4 79 1/8
97 Tanzel Smart DT Tulane 6005 296 9 7/8 32 3/8 79 1/4
30 Jordan Sterns SAF Oklahoma State 5107 196 8 7/8 31 3/8 74 1/8
43 Freddie Stevenson FB Florida State 6003 236 9 1/8 32 3/8 75 3/8
33 Cameron Sutton CB Tennessee 5110 182 8 1/4 29 1/4 72 1/2
13 Ryan Switzer WR North Carolina 5084 179 9 1/8 28 67 3/8
82 Taywan Taylor WR Western Kentucky 5110 198 8 7/8 32 3/8 77 3/4
54 Dalvin Tomlinson DT Alabama 6030 312 10 33 82 3/8
72 Jon Toth OC Kentucky 6047 308 10 33 1/8 80 1/4
47 Eddie Vanderdoes DE UCLA 6031 320 10 5/8 31 5/8 78 3/8
6 Justin Vogel PT 6043 216 8 5/8 32 76 5/8
94 Carlos Watkins DT Clemson 6035 312 10 3/8 33 1/2 81 7/8
7 Davis Webb QB California 6045 229 9 1/8 33 3/4 79 1/2
18 Tre’Davious White CB LSU 5116 184 8 3/4 31 1/2 75
27 Marquez White CB Florida State 5111 191 9 7/8 32 1/8 77
21 Jamaal Williams RB BYU 6000 211 9 5/8 30 1/2 72 7/8
84 Chad Williams WR Grambling State 6005 204 9 3/4 32 77 18
75 Jordan Willis DE Kansas State 6036 255 10 33 1/4 80 1/4

