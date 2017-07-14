Las Vegas-The Pelicans tried to improve on their record against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night. New Orleans trailed early by 11 points before making a game of it in the 2nd quarter.

The game was competitive as both teams battled back & forth before the Pells took the lead by a few points in third quarter.

The Pelicans rumbled down the stretch in the fourth period with the game tied at 78 before San Antonio guard Bryn Forbes knocked down a key three that gave the Spurs the lead late.

Forbes finished with a team high 28 points for San Antonio.

The score was 84-81 Spurs with the clock ticking down as Quinn Cook -who lead all Pelican scorers with 16 points & 7 assist’s- loss control of the ball to the Spurs that ended the game for New Orleans with 4 second remaining.

For the pelicans forward Jalen Jones finished with 15 points & 7 rebounds, Cheick Diallo had a double double with 13 points & 13 rebounds as the Pells fall to 1-4 in summer league play.

The Pelicans will play again Friday or Saturday as the schedule is to be determined.