According to ESPN the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in signing former Chicago Bull point guard Rajon Rondo to a 1 year contract. The Pells are currently without an experience back point guard behind $125 million dollar starting guard Jrue Holiday.

The Pells are limited cap wise because terrible & questionable contracts currently on the team. The Pelicans are hoping to sign Rondo using the teams 4.3 million exception. The meeting between Rondo & Pelicans leadership was “excellent” as moves could be made Thursday on deal.

The Pells are facing competition from GM Erving Magic Johnson & The Lakers as they would like Rondo as an on court mentor for star guard Lonzo Ball. One thing going for the Pelicans is the fact starting All-star Center Demarcus Cousins is very close with Rondo & perhaps that may sway him to New Orleans.

The Pelicans need to do more to attract talent to team to help elevate them to at least a playoff berth. The team hope it can hit on Rondo who must certainly improves your defense & leadership on the court both attributes this team sorely needs.