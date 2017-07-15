Las Vegas- The Pelicans sat Quinn Cook & Cheick Diallo for the final game of summer league. The team started Peter Jok at guard & he showed some promise finishing the game with 22 points while shooting 5 of 10 from downtown in 33 minutes of action.

The other Pelicans that played extended minutes were: Jalen Jones who scored 21 points & 12 rebounds in 31 minutes, former Celtic 1st rounder guard James Young 16 points who was 3 of 7 from three point land in 25 minutes & guard Isaiah Cousins 14 points 5 rebounds 7 assists.

The game was entertaining but ultimately the Nuggets made more plays as they were lead by guard Monte Morris 17 points & 6 assists.

The Pelicans exit summer league play 1-5.