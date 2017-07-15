According to the Vertical, PG Rajon Rondo inks 1 year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, details of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The Pelicans have been looking for a while now to add a veteran guard to the team after missing out on Nick Young earlier in free agency. The addition of Rondo to the Pells reunites him with one of his favorite teammates in Demarcus Cousins, the two played together for brief time in Sacramento were they forged a friendship.

Rondo 31, a 11 year pro out of Kentucky who averaged 7.8 points & 6.7 assists a game for Chicago in 69 contests brings in much needed on court leadership. Rondo’s decisiveness & high defensive IQ helps the failing Pells in many ways.

Rondo also brings

NBA championship experience to New Orleans & even at this stage of his career can still be an impact player.

Last year during the playoffs versus Boston, with Rondo at the helm the Bulls went up 2-0 on the Celtics before Rondo broke his thumb. The injury sidelined Rondo for the rest of the series as the Celtics pulled off 4-2 series win, his absence was noticeable as the Bulls fell apart.

The Lakers were the other team reported to have an interest in Rondo but ultimately New Orleans did what it had to do land him.

The Pelicans Brass have been quiet for much of free agency but feels good to see them finally add a player that will help mesh this team together.