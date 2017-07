Big Q & The Guys (D.C. & Big Boy Dave) discuss: The New Orleans Pelicans moves & lack moves so far in free agency, summer league play etc.. The guys will hash it out in this entertaining & funny episode of “The Sports Coma”.

1 Hr. entertaining Power cast

