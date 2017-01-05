Posted byon
By Sean Kennedy (@PhillyFastBreak) & Dan Urda (@DanUrda)
Playoffs!?! That’s right, we’re talking about playoffs and we’re not kidding you. Dan is back for a Wild Card Round discussion of everything from the Connor Cook-Brock Osweiler showdown to the Packers hot streak.
Week 17 Record: 2-3; Season Record: 33-47-5.
Listen to the podcast on the SoundCloud site.
Or listen via the embedded player below:
Please contact us via twitter or our facebook page to provide feedback on what we’ve done so far, or for questions you’d like answered on future editions of the podcast.