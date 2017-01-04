By Sean Kennedy (@PhillyFastBreak)

Philadelphia 93, Minnesota 91 – Box Score

Tuesday night was earmarked by Joel Embiid as a revenge game for the Sixers, payback against a Minnesota team that blew them out on national television earlier in the season. While revenge was served though, redemption was the main item on the menu for Philadelphia, in particular for Robert Covington.

Covington was booed most of the game by a Sixers crowd who only focused on his 1-9 shooting from three, and ignored his 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and the fact that he held Wolves leading scorer Andrew Wiggins to 2-15 shooting. But after Ersan Ilyasova completely fell asleep and left Ricky Rubio wide-open for a game-tying three-pointer, Covington came through on the offensive end when it mattered most, silencing the boobirds with the game-winner with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Booed all night, but comes up with the game-winning play. Terrific finish by Robert Covington here on a great set play by Brett Brown. pic.twitter.com/rngSdUVBfy — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 4, 2017

Even before the crazy finish, it was a roller coaster ride of a game that it seems like only the Sixers can provide. Philadelphia dominated the first half, and after starting the third quarter on an 11-0 run, the Sixers took a 26-point lead. Brett Brown then changed his rotation from the first half and brought in Jahlil Okafor to spell Embiid. During the 5 minutes Okafor was in the game in the third quarter, the Sixers were outscored 14-3.

The crowd was clearly against playing Okafor, booing him both times he entered the game. I hate watching him play as much as anyone, but you can’t boo a guy just for checking in. At least wait until he plays terrible defense on a play to let your feelings be known. Look how sad he was on the bench:

Ruthless zoom in by @CSNPhilly on a struggling Jahlil Okafor "Hello darkness, my old friend…"https://t.co/aVA5iblmUG — Swaggy P(erez) (@World_Wide_Wob) January 4, 2017

That third quarter surge seemed to give the Wolves new life, but you can’t leave the Minnesota comeback entirely at the feet of Jahlil Okafor, not when the Sixers went 6 and a half minutes in the 4th quarter without making a field goal.

Still, through all the craziness, the highlight of the evening was the back-and-forth between Joel Embiid (25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks) and Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks). The two went at each other like two gladiators clawing for life in the sands of ancient Rome, and there even seemed to be some growing animosity between the two young big men.

At one point, Towns picked up a technical, prompting Embiid to walk behind him, applauding, and gesturing to the crowd to make noise.

This GIF is brought to you by the letter T and the number 21. Joel approves. #SixersTalk pic.twitter.com/kh9YIbXWuH — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) January 4, 2017

While both players had their moments in the sun against each other, Embiid certainly seemed to shine slightly more brightly. He was able to establish deep post position and finish inside.

Joel Embiid taking KAT to the weight room. #NBAVote https://t.co/pxoW6OPGIc — Jake Hyman (@RealJakeHyman) January 4, 2017

On one play, JoJo ripped the ball away from Towns like a bully going up to someone a couple grades below him on the playground.

Embiid is my favorite player ever https://t.co/1XbVRU7Wvf — Xylon Dimoff (@xylondimoff) January 4, 2017

All basketball fans can’t wait to see these two talented young centers duke it out for the next decade-plus. Another thing Sixers fans can’t wait to see is more of Embiid and Nerlens Noel playing together. Philadelphia outscored the Wolves 7-6 when the pair shared the floor, and Embiid seemed more in favor of this arrangement than his previous twin towers partner.

Embiid on Noel PT: "Thought we played great. I know that I have someone behind me if I made a mistake that was going to protect the rim." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 4, 2017

Noel played well, scoring 8 points on 4-5 shooting in 11 minutes, finishing a pair of alley-oops from McConnell. He was extremely active defensively, seen here flipping the court with this stand-out play.

It’s more apparent each and every game which of the two non-Embiid lottery pick centers the Sixers should be focused on keeping around. Hopefully, Bryan Colangelo agrees come trade deadline time.

Until then, let’s root for more of the same Friday night against the Celtics.