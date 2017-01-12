By Sean Kennedy (@PhillyFastBreak)

Philadelphia 98, New York 97 – Box Score

These are the games the Sixers never win. The Knicks led Wednesday night’s game by as many as 17 points; since the start of last season, the Sixers were 0-71 when trailing by 15 or more points in a game. But you know who doesn’t care about your stats? Timothy John McConnell.

After supposed basketball unicorn Kristaps Porzingis airballed a wide-open three in the closing seconds, the Sixers charged downcourt frantically, trailing by one and opting not to call a timeout. Surprisingly, both Gerald Henderson and Ersan Ilyasova passed up a chance to be a hero, and the ball found McConnell. TJ, finding himself between future Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony and global sensation Porzingis, stepped back and nailed the turnaround jumper at the buzzer. The ensuing celebration was straight out of Philadelphia sports movie, complete with the leaping fist pump.

The Sixers are now 5-1 with TJ as a starter this season, with the lone loss a last-minute defeat to Boston. A lot of that stretch coincides with the last week or two with the Sixers giving Jahlil Okafor a DNP-CD and playing the full 48 minutes with either Joel Embiid or Nerlens Noel at center. Still, there’s no denying McConnell is playing good ball. He’s easily the team’s best defensive option at point guard, and provides a stabilizing hand on running the offense and getting others involved.

His Wednesday line of 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists is more quietly effective than flashy, but hopefully his clutch shot shines some light on just how well he’s been playing. Joel Embiid certainly is happy to have TJ around.

Speaking of Embiid, the battle between he and fellow young big man Porzingis was a clear victory for JoJo. With the Knicks up 10 with 2 and a half minutes remaining, Embiid scored 8 points down the stretch, starting with this basically unstoppable crossover to Eurostep that drew an and-one.

Embiid had a final line of 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in 27 minutes, compared to Porzingis who went for just 7 points and 3 rebounds in 28 minutes. KP may have had a couple GIF-able moments, blocking one Embiid jumper and standing strong at the rim as Embiid’s dunk attempt clanged over the front rim, but this was a clear win for JoJo both in the hearts of viewers and on the scoreboard.

Philadelphia has now won 4 of its last 5 games, something it had not accomplished since 2013. If this keeps up, we’re going to have to do more than chuckle when Embiid brings up playoffs. Regardless, he’s playing out of his mind, role players like Robert Covington and TJ McConnell have stepped up in the clutch recently, and Ben Simmons will be back before you know it. Make sure you’re sprawled out comfortably on the Sixers bandwagon because it’s about to get much more crowded.

Other Game Notes: