AJ Styles Wants Long Term Feud and WrestleMania Match with Current SmackDown Mega Star

AJ Styles was recent a guest on the Edge & Christian podcast, E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness. Styles talked about his run in TNA, New Japan, his debut at the Royal Rumble, and more.

One of the topics addressed was Styles’ match against Nakamura in Japan. Much to the shock of both Edge and Christian, Styles revealed that the two only competed one time ever, which was Wrestle Kingdom 10 for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship inside the Tokyo Dome.

Styles stated that not only does he want to face Nakamura again, in the WWE, but he wants it to be big: