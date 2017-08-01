According to the Rumor Roundup section at CageSideSeats.com, Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac, is telling WrestleZone.com he thinks Shane McMahon is getting ready for a match, furthering rumors of Shane O’Mac vs. Kevin Owens at SummerSlam.

Waltman says:

About two weeks ago when I saw Shane on TV I said, “He’s getting ready for a match.” I could tell by looking at him. He’s back in the kind of similar shape he was in at WrestleMania. If they have a match it’ll be a good match. They’ll make sure nothing is left to chance with it.