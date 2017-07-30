According to the Rumor Round-up section at CageSideSeats.com, it’s being speculated that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is expected to lose the Championship at SummerSlam next month to make a return to UFC and possibly fight Jon Jones. Many expect the winner of the fight to be Roman Reigns which will set up the one-on-one match between Lesnar and Reigns at WrestleMania.

The site goes on to say that once Reigns wins the Championship, the first feud he expected to have is against new #1 contender, Bray Wyatt. Reportedly, Wyatt’s wins over Seth Rollins are so he’s ready as an opponent for old rival Roman Reigns in the event WWE puts Raw’s top prize back on The Big Dog next month.

