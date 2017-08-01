While it has yet to be confirmed by WWE there are a few indications that John Cena will be moving off of Smackdown Live and on-to RAW full-time following SummerSlam.

This would be in-line with the current storyline that John Cena is a “free agent” capable of moving between brands.

Cena is scheduled for his first RAW pay-per-view since last year’s WWE Draft with WWE No Mercy on September 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The final SmackDown televised event that he is scheduled for is the SummerSlam go-home show on Tuesday, August 15th. After that, he is only scheduled to work Monday Night RAW television tapings and RAW pay-per-views.

Cena is headed to the RAW brand much sooner as far as WWE Live events go. He will only be working RAW live events starting this month. There is only one exception which is the SmackDown live event on Monday, August 14th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.