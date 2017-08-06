As noted, injured WWE Raw star Bayley will have her shoulder evaluated on Monday before Raw, and an announcement should be made on the show Monday night regarding her status for WWE SummerSlam.

WWE has updated its preview for Raw on Monday, noting it’s unlikely Bayley will be able to face Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam:

Based on what we have seen, it doesn’t seem likely that The Huggable One will be getting back into the ring anytime soon. If Bayley is unable to compete at SummerSlam, who will challenge the so-called “Goddess of WWE” for her coveted championship? Hopefully, details will emerge on Raw.

According to The Dirty Sheets podcast, in association with Sportskeeda, sources in WWE are 90% sure at this time that Bayley will not be able to compete at SummerSlam. The final announcement on the Bayley injury and her PPV status should come soon.

The report adds that should Bayley not be able to compete at WWE SummerSlam, a number one contenders match will take place on Monday Night Raw featuring Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax. Should that match indeed take place, Banks is expected to win and go on to face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.