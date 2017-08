According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Brock Lesnar’s own advocate Paul Heyman is reportedly pushing for Samoa Joe to win the WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam.

While nothing is confirmed at this time, and Lesnar is booked for upcoming WWE live events after Summerslam, his future in WWE has been speculated on since he was rumored to be looking at a UFC return, and after Jon ‘Bones’ Jones called him out this weekend.