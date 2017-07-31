Quantcast
WWE Posts Video Prompting Speculation That a Controversial RAW Star is Returning
Posted by on July 31, 2017

WWE is doing a zombie themed photoshoot backstage at Raw tonight, and the video below, which appears to feature Sasha Banks in the background, has fans speculating that it might be Paige:

