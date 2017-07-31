As seen in the video below, WWE star Chris Jericho was involved in a verbal altercation with a fan in New York City on Friday night.

TMZ Sports released the video, which features the fan screaming curse words at Jericho, and Jericho then shouting back at him. The fan claimed he was trying to congratulate Jericho, and then more shouting ensued with Jericho finally saying “these guys are f***ing pu**ies.”

The report adds Jericho was in town for a David Z tribute show, and while he did take some time to sign autographs and take pictures with fans, he eventually turned people down as he was trying to leave the scene.

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live last week, Chris Jericho made his return to WWE TV after a hiatus from the company during which he was touring with his band Fozzy.