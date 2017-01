Come Dec. 8, there will be ten baseball men who have another chance of being elected to Cooperstown and the Hall of Fame. Among them are Tony Oliva and Gil Hodges. Mike Murphy, co-founder of VoteTonyO.com, speaks on behalf of Oliva’s candidacy, while Gil Hodges, Jr. discusses his late father’s legacy.

Photos courtesy of notinhalloffame.com and lewpaper.com

Audio clips courtesy of the Minnesota Twins, MLB Productions and NBC Sports