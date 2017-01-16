In basic medical terms, it’s an ulner collateral ligament replacement procedure. In more understandable baseball terms, it’s Tommy John Surgery.

A medical operation that is certainly one of the hot-button issues in the game today has its origins back to 1974, when Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Frank Jobe and left-hander Tommy John collaborated on a revolutionary treatment with the hopes of saving John’s pitching elbow as well as his Major League career.

It became a wondrous success – and baseball has never been the same since.

