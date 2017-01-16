Reaching a goal he had set out since youth, Brian Jordan distinguished himself with a feat rarely achieved in the world of athletics. Jordan’s professional career began as a safety with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played three seasons and became a Pro Bowl alternate in 1991.

Then, it was on to the diamond – beginning with the St. Louis Cardinals. His stay in the major leagues lasted much longer – a 15-year career that was highlighted by four seasons of 20 or more home runs, a lifetime batting average of .282 as well as an All-Star selection and a World Series appearance in 1999.

