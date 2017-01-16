As the first player in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season, Lynn helped lead the Boston Red Sox to the 1975 American League pennant and into a classic World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

He made the All-Star Game nine times and had a penchant for daring outfield play over the course of his 16 big league seasons. In our interview, Lynn discusses his most memorable All-Star outing as well as his noted fielding style – along with his memories of the seven-game Fall Classic that took place nearly 40 years ago.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports and MLB Productions