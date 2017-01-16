The national pastime in our nation’s capital is a perfect match. But it wasn’t too long ago that baseball was absent from Washington D.C. – a 33-year break, to be specific. Then came the Washington Nationals nearly ten years ago.

It was a much-anticipated moment for the city – especially for long-standing residents who went as much as three decades without a ballclub.

Among them was Phil Wood, whose childhood includes following both versions of the Senators. The longtime Washington baseball historian reflects on the evolution of Nationals franchise since 2005 and the events that preceded its arrival.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of WWDC-FM and WJFK-FM