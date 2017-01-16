There’s no denying Pete Rose’s place among the greatest and most passionate players the game has ever seen. However, the man with the most hits in baseball history is still without a Hall of Fame plaque.

That doesn’t do much to suppress the outpouring of support from his legions of fans – including Terry Lukemire, who grew up following the Reds in the heyday of “The Big Red Machine.”

His 2010 documentary is just a small example of how Rose continues to be revered in Cincinnati even though he may not yet be recognized in Cooperstown.

For more on Lukemire’s film, go to www.4192movie.com

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of “4192: The Crowning of the Hit King”, MLB Productions and WLWT-TV