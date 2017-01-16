Quantcast
Episode #18 (3/31/15): Jerry Reuss
Posted by on January 15, 2017

The average Major League Baseball career today lasts 5.6 years. Jerry Reuss had nearly four times that length.

During his 22 seasons, this left-handed starting pitcher won 220 games, played on seven different teams and earned a World Series ring as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 – with the help of his Game 5 victory.

Tales of more than two decades at the game’s highest level is described in his 2014 book, “Bring in the Right-Hander!”, and is also shared in our discussion.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images
Audio clips courtesy of KTVU-TV and ABC Sports