The average Major League Baseball career today lasts 5.6 years. Jerry Reuss had nearly four times that length.

During his 22 seasons, this left-handed starting pitcher won 220 games, played on seven different teams and earned a World Series ring as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 – with the help of his Game 5 victory.

Tales of more than two decades at the game’s highest level is described in his 2014 book, “Bring in the Right-Hander!”, and is also shared in our discussion.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of KTVU-TV and ABC Sports