Babe Ruth’s legacy is eternal. That statement holds true some 80 years after he played his final big league game.

From a stellar pitching record with the Boston Red Sox to an unbelievable home run-hitting ability that had been unseen before, Ruth’s career leaves little doubt as to who is baseball’s all-time greatest player. The Babe’s only living daughter, 98-year-old Julia Ruth Stevens, was more than happy to share some fond memories of her famous father.

Photo courtesy of TenSportsClub.com

Audio clips courtesy of “Just Pals”, “Baseball: Inning 4” by Ken Burns, MLB Productions and “Baseball: Inning 6” by Ken Burns