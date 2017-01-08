Episode #2 (12/3/14): Jerry Koosman

Many speak very highly of their time playing with and for Gil Hodges. Under Hodges’ guidance as manager of the New York Mets, Jerry Koosman thrived instantly with an outstanding rookie season in 1968.

Becoming the top left-handed starting pitcher on a dominant staff, Koosman helped forge the New York Mets run to an unlikely World Series title one year later. Koosman speaks to the impact Hodges had on the Miracle Mets and the impact he has on him still to this day.

Audio courtesy of MLB Productions and the New York Mets