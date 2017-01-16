Some players deal with obstacles on their road to achieving Major League status. But Jim Abbott is in a class all his own.

As has been well documented over the years, Abbott was born without a right hand. Nonetheless, he pursued baseball – despite a steepened learning curve. He would be more than up to that challenge. Not only did he succeed immensely as a pitcher in high school and college, Abbott earned a complete game victory in the gold medal game of the 1988 Summer Olympics.

Those accomplishments, though, paled in comparison to his no-hitter in 1993 against the Cleveland Indians – as this unlikely story added one more incredible chapter. Today, Abbott is a motivational speaker – giving further inspiration to those with similar adversities.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports and MSG Network