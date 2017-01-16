Trying to describe Billy Martin in one word is no easy task. Belligerent, mercurial, intelligent, aggressive, confusing, and insightful would all qualify. Because of that, he can best be remembered as a complex character.

Bill Pennington’s new book, “Billy Martin: Baseball’s Flawed Genius”, describes the former Yankee player and manager’s life in great detail – from his upbringing in Berkley, CA to his untimely death in a car accident in upstate New York, as well as every significant moment in-between.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports and MLB Productions