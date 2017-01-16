Once an established pitcher and now a respected broadcaster, Jim Kaat has been one of baseball’s finest representatives.

Soon after his 25-year playing career ended, Kaat seamlessly transitioned from sporting a glove to using a microphone. He’s been a lead color analyst on MLB Network since 2009. But from 1995-2006, he did local broadcasts for the New York Yankees.

Those years, plus his stint in pinstripes as a player, make up most of the stories found in his new book, “If These Walls Could Talk: New York Yankees.”

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of “1965 World Series Film” by MLB Home Video, NBC Sports, MSG Network, and MLB Network