From the Dave Winfield sweepstakes to Fernandomania, Pete Rose’s National League hit record to the comeback Dodgers ultimately capturing the World Series, the 1981 season — and the winter that preceded it — wasn’t lacking for storylines.

But the biggest news was about the games that weren’t played.

A players strike in June caused a rupture in the schedule, in addition to the obvious division between the owners and their high-priced employees.

Jeff Katz, author of “Split Season” (not to mention the mayor of Cooperstown, NY), details this historic year in baseball – both on the field and in the boardroom.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of KABC, NBC Sports, and ABC Sports