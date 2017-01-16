Quantcast
Episode #24 (5/21/15): Jeff Katz
Posted by on January 15, 2017

From the Dave Winfield sweepstakes to Fernandomania, Pete Rose’s National League hit record to the comeback Dodgers ultimately capturing the World Series, the 1981 season — and the winter that preceded it — wasn’t lacking for storylines.

But the biggest news was about the games that weren’t played.

A players strike in June caused a rupture in the schedule, in addition to the obvious division between the owners and their high-priced employees.

Jeff Katz, author of “Split Season” (not to mention the mayor of Cooperstown, NY), details this historic year in baseball – both on the field and in the boardroom.

