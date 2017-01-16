Jackie, Pee Wee, Duke, Campanella, and Hodges – names that still resonate strongly in the borough of Brooklyn and make up one of the most indelible teams in baseball history.

Another name that will long be remembered is Carl Erskine, a right-hander who threw two no-hitters, won 20 games in 1953, and set a then-World Series single game record that same year with 14 strikeouts.

But the greatest memory of his career, along with the careers of those other great players, has to be the 1955 World Series – as the Dodgers broke through to finally win a long-awaited championship over the crosstown rival New York Yankees.

Photo courtesy of Dodger Insider

Audio clips courtesy of “Baseball: Inning 6” by Ken Burns, “1955 World Series Film” by MLB Productions, and “Baseball: Inning 7” by Ken Burns