In a straight-laced sport such as baseball, Bill Lee – better known as “Spaceman” – was a distinctive personality. Through 14 big league seasons and 119 victories, he was as crafty on the mound as he was opinionated off of it.

But Lee has defied age by pitching competitively into his late 60s. So, even though he may have left the majors in 1982, Bill Lee has really never left baseball. It only makes sense that this outrageous character will be the subject of a biographical film based on one of Lee’s books, with Josh Duhamel in the lead role.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports and “Spaceman: A Baseball Odyssey” by Mangito Enterprises