From the high of being an All-Star starting pitcher to the low of homelessness, J.R. Richard has experienced both extremes.

By 1980, he had established himself as the most intimidating pitcher in the game – coming off of two consecutive 300-plus strikeout seasons and helping lead the Houston Astros into pennant contention. But in late July, the 30-year-old suffered a major stroke, and would never pitch in the majors again.

Within 15 years, he would hit rock bottom. Financial issues led to him living under a bridge in Houston – a mere eight miles from the Astrodome. It’s been only positive since then, as he now serves his community and has penned a new book, “Still Throwing Heat.”

Photo courtesy of Bill Ames/Triumph Books

Audio clips courtesy of ABC Sports