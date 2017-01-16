One of the stars who powered the Big Red Machine, Tony Perez’ standout years in Cincinnati earned him a ticket to the Hall of Fame. In total, he played 23 seasons with the Reds, Red Sox, Expos and Phillies. Among the topics discussed:

-How those who have recently made the daunting journey from Cuba to the United States relate to his transition in 1960 at age 17.

-His critical home run in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the 1975 World Series, which got the Reds on track toward the victory over Boston.

-Election into the Hall in 2000 after nine turns on the ballot, becoming the first Cuban-born player to receive that honor

-Historical comparisons to Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports and the National Baseball Hall of Fame