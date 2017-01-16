Having earned plaudits as one of baseball’s best and most respected journalists, Tom Verducci embarks on his second turn as an All-Star Game color analyst for FOX. Here’s a lineup of some of the topics discussed:

-The 1970 All-Star Game, which also took place in Cincinnati, and showcased the competitiveness of Pete Rose

-Memories of watching the Midsummer Classic as a youngster, covering it as a reporter, and broadcasting it from the TV booth last year

-His thoughts on the Franchise Four voting, which is set to be revealed at Great American Ballpark in a pregame ceremony

Photo courtesy of onwardstate.com

Audio clips courtesy of WLW-AM and NBC Sports