With the All-Star break now in the rear-view mirror, the lone extended break in the Major League Baseball marathon has come and passed as the second half is underway.

It takes more than just the players on the field and the manager in the dugout to make sure a team successfully navigates (and survives) from spring training in February through the early autumn games of September and October.

In “The Grind: Baseball’s Endless Season,” author Barry Svrluga provides detailed portraits of players and supporting cast members from last year’s Washington Nationals – each of whom is a part of this annual endurance test.

