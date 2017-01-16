The Hall of Fame Induction ceremony isn’t just a special time for those honored. It’s a focal point of the baseball calendar – when the sport has its eyes on Cooperstown and when many fans of the game make the trek to the tiny village in upstate New York.

But, in fact, the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum is a year-long attraction for the history buffs of our national pastime.

President Jeff Idelson plays a key role in helping preserve that history. In addition to discussing this year’s Hall of Fame class, Jeff talked about his background in baseball, how the museum obtains the materials for some of its exhibits, and how it will deal the dilemmas surrounding performance enhancing drug users.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of Fox Sports Houston, WNYW (New York), CBS Sports, and Turner Sports