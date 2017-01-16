The list of accomplishments in the storied life of Lawrence Peter Berra is just about as long as the many endearing and humorous quotes that will forever make him the indelible Yogi.

But there could very well be one more honor headed his way in the near future. Thanks to a petition initiated by the board members of his learning museum in New Jersey and signed by thousands of admiring fans, this all-time great is under consideration from the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Lindsay Berra speaks on her grandfather’s legacy as a Hall of Fame catcher and citizen.

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Berra

Audio clips courtesy of Baseball: Inning 7 by Ken Burns, NBC Sports, and WCBS-TV New York