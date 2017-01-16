The 1986 Mets didn’t just dominate the major league competition. They ruled New York City in a way that hasn’t been matched since.

Filmmaker Heather Quinlan is in the late stages of developing a documentary on this team that won 108 games with brash and bravado and would go on to capture the World Series over the Boston Red Sox with a remarkable comeback spirit.

For more on the project, including interview clips with Dwight Gooden, Mookie Wilson, Bill Buckner, Lenny Dykstra, and Kevin Mitchell, go to 86metsmovie.com.

Part of this episode also features sound from the music video “Let’s Go Mets,” created in 1986 by Shelly Palmer and available on iTunes.

Photo courtesy of metshotcorner.com

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports, “Let’s Go Mets” by Shelly Palmer, and “1986 Mets: A Year to Remember” by Major League Baseball Productions