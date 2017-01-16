In a career that covered 24 seasons and four decades, Rick Dempsey possessed endearing qualities as both a durable catcher and a unique personality. Our lineup of topics discussed with Rick includes:

-His relationship with his Orioles Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver

-How the World Series loss in 1979 to the Pittsburgh Pirates was motivation to winning it all in 1983 against the Philadelphia Phillies, a series in which he was named the Most Valuable Player

-His heavyweight home plate collision with Bo Jackson

-The inspiration behind his comic “rain delay theater”

Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Sun

Audio clips courtesy of ABC Sports and This Week in Baseball’s Greatest Plays by Major League Baseball Productions