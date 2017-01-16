The 56-game hitting streak for Joe DiMaggio. Cal Ripken’s 2,632 consecutive games played. Cy Young’s 511 victories. All are baseball records which will never be surpassed.

Bob Wolff also holds an unbreakable record. Covering everything from the National Football League to the Westminster Dog Show, Wolff has been on the air since 1939.

The baseball-related feats of this 1995 Hall of Fame inductee include countless interviews, being the play-by-play voice of the Washington Senators, and calling several World Series games – including the finest pitching performance in postseason history.

Photo courtesy of The New York Times

Audio clips courtesy of MLB.com and the National Baseball Hall of Fame