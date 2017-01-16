It wasn’t just one of the best-played World Series of all-time; it probably was the most impactful.

Millions around the country were witness to a true Fall classic 40 years ago – a showdown between two talent-laden clubs that was taken to its limit.

Providing first-hand accounts from this series are:

-Fred Lynn, Red Sox center fielder as well as the ’75 AL Rookie of the Year and MVP

-Tony Perez, Reds Hall of Fame first baseman who drove in 109 runs that season

-Bernie Carbo, Boston outfielder and a former member of Cincinnati

-Bill Lee, Red Sox left-handed starting pitcher and winner of 17 games

In Part 1 of a two-part retrospective, we look back at the build-up to this match-up, the pitching prowess of Luis Tiant in Games 1 and 4, and the controversy that ensued in Game 3.

Photo courtesy of sikids.com

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports and “1975 World Series Film” by MLB Productions