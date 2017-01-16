The fight between San Francisco Giants Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal and Los Angeles Dodgers catcher John Roseboro was baseball at its worst. What happened in the coming years would be forgiveness at its best.

John Rosengren, author of “The Fight of their Lives”, discusses a story that goes well beyond what took place on August 22, 1965 at Candlestick Park.

For more on John Rosengren and this highly-acclaimed book, go to fightoftheirlives.net and johnrosengren.net.

Photo courtesy of Deadspin

Audio courtesy of MLB Network