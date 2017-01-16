The excitement of the first five games of the 1975 World Series was nothing compared to what took place over the final two.

On October 21, Fenway Park played host to arguably the greatest game in World Series history – a four hour, 12-inning classic that ended with Carlton Fisk’s unforgettable home run to keep the Red Sox alive.

Game 6 is forever an all-timer, but the deciding Game 7 was also tremendous theatre – ultimately decided in the ninth. Cincinnati came out a winner, and so did baseball.

Once again, taking us through the dramatic conclusion are four key figures from the series:

-Fred Lynn, Red Sox center fielder as well as the ’75 AL Rookie of the Year and MVP

-Tony Perez, Reds Hall of Fame first baseman who drove in 109 runs that season

-Bernie Carbo, Boston outfielder and a former member of Cincinnati

-Bill Lee, Red Sox left-handed starting pitcher and winner of 17 games

Photo courtesy of AP Images

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports, “Baseball: Inning 8” by Ken Burns, and “1975 World Series Film” by MLB Productions