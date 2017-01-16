Joe Jackson, Lefty Williams, Happy Felsch, Buck Weaver, Swede Risberg, Chick Gandil, Eddie Cicotte, Fred McMullin.

Eight names forever linked in baseball infamy. They, of course, are the members of the Chicago White Sox who received lifetime banishment from baseball for conspiring to throw the 1919 World Series against Cincinnati.

While the dark cloud that hovered over the sport would eventually fade away, the discussion hasn’t. Charles Fountain examines the myriad details in his new book, “The Betrayal,” released on October 15.

Photo courtesy of Oxford University Press

Audio clips courtesy of “Baseball: Inning 3” by Ken Burns